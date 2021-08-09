Reservation Dogs: Season Two? Has the FX on Hulu Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

Will this gang achieve their dream? Has the Reservation Dogs TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on FX on Hulu? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Reservation Dogs, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Streaming on the Hulu subscription service, the Reservation Dogs TV series was created by Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi. Starring D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Devery Jacobs, Paulina Alexis, Lane Factor, Dalton Cramer, Zahn McClarnon, and Elva Guerra, the story follows the exploits of four Indigenous teenagers — Bear (Woon-A-Tai), Elora Danan (Jacobs), Willie Jack (Alexis), and Cheese (Factor). Living in rural Oklahoma, the four spend their days stealing, robbing, and saving in order to get to an exotic, mysterious, and faraway land — California.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of August 10, 2021, Reservation Dogs has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?

Telly’s Take

Unless they decide to publicize viewership, it is difficult to predict whether FX on Hulu will cancel or renew Reservation Dogs for season two. Since Hulu isn’t ad-supported (for the most part), the streaming service can take a chance on series it believes in and stories that need telling, but sooner or later it comes down to production costs, versus viewership numbers. I’ll keep my ears open and an eye out for news, and will update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Reservation Dogs cancellation or renewal news.



Reservation Dogs Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

Explore our TV show status pages.

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Do you hope that the Reservation Dogs TV show will be renewed for a second season? How would you feel if FX on Hulu cancelled this TV series, instead?