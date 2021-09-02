Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

Reservation Dogs: Season Two Renewal for FX on Hulu Comedy Series

by Trevor Kimball,

Reservation Dogs TV show on FX on Hulu: canceled or renewed for season 2?

(FX on Hulu)

 

The gang still has time to reach their dream. Reservation Dogs has been renewed for a second season on FX on Hulu.  The show debuted on August 9th and the eight-episode season will conclude on September 20th.

A comedy series, the Reservation Dogs TV series was created by Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi. Starring D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Devery Jacobs, Paulina Alexis, Lane Factor, Dalton Cramer, Zahn McClarnon, and Elva Guerra, the story follows the exploits of four Indigenous teenagers — Bear (Woon-A-Tai), Elora Danan (Jacobs), Willie Jack (Alexis), and Cheese (Factor). Living in rural Oklahoma, the four spend their days stealing, robbing, and saving in order to get to an exotic, mysterious, and faraway land — California.

“We couldn’t wait to share Reservation Dogs with viewers and are thrilled that they seem to love it as much as we do. We’re happy to put in an early order for another season,” said Nick Grad, president of original programming for FX. “Sterlin Harjo delivered on his creative vision, partnering with Taika Waititi and the rest of the creative team, the brilliant cast and crew to create one of TV’s best new comedies and a groundbreaking showcase of representation and raw talent.”

Check out our status sheets to track new TV series pickups, renewals, and cancellations. You can find lists of cancelled shows here.
What do you think? Have you watched the Reservation Dogs TV show? Are you looking forward to seeing season two on FX on Hulu?




Canceled and renewed TV show
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x