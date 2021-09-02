Reservation Dogs: Season Two Renewal for FX on Hulu Comedy Series

The gang still has time to reach their dream. Reservation Dogs has been renewed for a second season on FX on Hulu. The show debuted on August 9th and the eight-episode season will conclude on September 20th.

A comedy series, the Reservation Dogs TV series was created by Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi. Starring D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Devery Jacobs, Paulina Alexis, Lane Factor, Dalton Cramer, Zahn McClarnon, and Elva Guerra, the story follows the exploits of four Indigenous teenagers — Bear (Woon-A-Tai), Elora Danan (Jacobs), Willie Jack (Alexis), and Cheese (Factor). Living in rural Oklahoma, the four spend their days stealing, robbing, and saving in order to get to an exotic, mysterious, and faraway land — California.

“We couldn’t wait to share Reservation Dogs with viewers and are thrilled that they seem to love it as much as we do. We’re happy to put in an early order for another season,” said Nick Grad, president of original programming for FX. “Sterlin Harjo delivered on his creative vision, partnering with Taika Waititi and the rest of the creative team, the brilliant cast and crew to create one of TV’s best new comedies and a groundbreaking showcase of representation and raw talent.”

