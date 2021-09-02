The Republic of Sarah: Cancelled; No Season Two Renewal for CW Drama Series

The problems of the people of Greylock are over. The CW has cancelled The Republic of Sarah so there won’t be a second season.

A drama series, The Republic of Sarah TV show was created by Jeffrey Paul King and stars Stella Baker, Luke Mitchell, Hope Lauren, Nia Holloway, Ian Duff, Forrest Goodluck, Landry Bender, Izabella Alvarez, and Megan Follows. The story begins as Greylock, New Hampshire is upended when a large quantity of coltan, a valuable metal, is discovered under the town. A state-backed mining company swoops in with plans to extract the mineral which will wipe Greylock off the map. With her loved ones in danger of losing their homes, rebellious high school teacher Sarah Cooper (Baker) vows to stop the bulldozers. There seems to be no way to stop the town’s impending demise until Sarah proposes an oddly intriguing solution: Greylock could declare independence since the town’s land was never properly claimed by the United States. With the help of Sarah’s supporters, they win the vote. Now, Sarah and her allies must confront an even more daunting task: building a country from scratch.

Airing on Monday nights, the first season of The Republic of Sarah averages a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 326,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel.

The drama debuted in June and the 13th and final episode will air next Monday, June 6th. Creator Jeffrey Paul King revealed that the series had been cancelled via social media.

