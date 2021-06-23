Vulture Watch

Has The Republic of Sarah TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on The CW?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on The CW television network, The Republic of Sarah TV show was created by Jeffrey Paul King and stars Stella Baker, Luke Mitchell, Hope Lauren, Nia Holloway, Ian Duff, Forrest Goodluck, Landry Bender, Izabella Alvarez, and Megan Follows. The story begins as Greylock, New Hampshire is upended when a large quantity of coltan, a valuable metal, is discovered under the town. A state-backed mining company swoops in with plans to extract the mineral which will wipe Greylock off the map. With her loved ones in danger of losing their homes, rebellious high school teacher Sarah Cooper (Baker) vows to stop the bulldozers. There seems to be no way to stop the town’s impending demise until Sarah proposes an oddly intriguing solution: Greylock could declare independence since the town’s land was never properly claimed by the United States. With the help of Sarah’s supporters, they win the vote. Now, Sarah and her allies must confront an even more daunting task: building a country from scratch.



Season One Ratings

The first season of The Republic of Sarah averages a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 423,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how The Republic of Sarah stacks up against other The CW TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of June 23, 2021, The Republic of Sarah has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will The CW cancel or renew The Republic of Sarah for season two? The network’s been renewing most of its shows each year and is now programming seven nights a week. The CW has a lot of schedule time to fill so, I think there’s a very good chance that this show will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Republic of Sarah cancellation or renewal news.



