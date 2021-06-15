Network: The CW

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: June 14, 2021 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Stella Baker, Luke Mitchell, Hope Lauren, Nia Holloway, Ian Duff, Forrest Goodluck, Landry Bender, Izabella Alvarez, and Megan Follows.

TV show description:

A drama series, The Republic of Sarah TV show was created by Jeffrey Paul King.

The story begins as the bucolic tranquility of Greylock, New Hampshire is upended. A massive vein of coltan — an incredibly valuable mineral used in tech — is discovered under the town. State-backed mining company Lydon Industries swoops in with plans to extract the mineral, which will wipe the town of Greylock off the map.

With her friends and family in danger of losing their homes, rebellious high school teacher Sarah Cooper (Baker) vows to stop Lydon’s bulldozers.

Leading Lydon’s efforts is Sarah’s estranged brother, Danny Cooper (Mitchell). After enduring a difficult childhood at the hands of his mother, former New Hampshire state senator Ellen Cooper (Follows), Danny is eager to exact his revenge on a community he feels abandoned him.

There seems to be no way to stop the town’s impending demise until Sarah proposes an oddly intriguing solution. Greylock could declare independence since the town’s land was never properly claimed by the United States.

Sarah enlists her friends which include fellow teacher Corinne Dearborn (Lauren), police officer Amy “AJ” Johnson (Holloway), and diner manager Grover Simms (Duff). Three of Sarah’s students also take part — LA transplant Maya Jiménez (Alvarez), introspective outsider Tyler Easterbrook (Goodluck), and preppy “popular girl” Bella Whitmore (Bender).

With the help of Sarah’s supporters, they win the vote. Now, Sarah and her allies must confront an even more daunting task: building a country from scratch.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

