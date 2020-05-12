Kung Fu, The Republic of Sarah: CW Orders TV Series for 2020-21 Season

What’s new at The CW? The network just announced their new TV shows for the 2020-21 season, Deadline reports.

The new series include Kung Fu, a reboot of the 1970s David Carradine series, and The Republic of Sarah which centers on Sarah Cooper, a rebellious high school teacher who “utilizes an obscure cartographical loophole to declare independence. Now Sarah must lead a young group of misfits as they attempt to start their own country from scratch.”

Both Kung Fu and The Republic of Sarah are set to premiere on The CW during the 2020-21 season. Read more info below:

KUNG FU LOGLINE: A quarter-life crisis causes a young Chinese-American woman to drop out of college and go on a life-changing journey to an isolated monastery in China. But when she returns to find her hometown overrun with crime and corruption, she uses her martial arts skills and Shaolin values to protect her community and bring criminals to justice…all while searching for the assassin who killed her Shaolin mentor and is now targeting her. Cast: Olivia Liang, Kheng Hua Tan, Shannon Dang, Jon Prasida, Eddie Liu, Gavin Stenhouse, Gwendoline Yeo and Tzi Ma Executive Producer/Writer: Christina M. Kim Executive Producers: Martin Gero (Quinn’s House); Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter (Berlanti Productions) Director/Co-Executive Producer: Hanelle Culpepper Inspired by the original series created by Ed Spielman Auspices: Quinn’s House and Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television THE REPUBLIC OF SARAH LOGLINE: Faced with the destruction of her town at the hands of a greedy mining company, rebellious high school teacher Sarah Cooper utilizes an obscure cartographical loophole to declare independence. Now Sarah must lead a young group of misfits as they attempt to start their own country from scratch. Cast: Stella Baker, Nia Holloway, Luke Mitchell, Izabella Alvarez, Hope Lauren, Ian Duff, Forrest Goodluck, Landry Bender and Megan Follows Executive Producer/Writer: Jeffrey Paul King Executive Producers: Marc Webb, Mark Martin; Fulwell 73 (Jeff Grosvenor, Leo Pearlman) Director/Executive Producer: Kat Candler Studio: CBS Television Studios”

