Kung Fu (2021)

Network: The CW

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: April 7, 2021 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Olivia Liang, Tzi Ma, Kheng Hua Tan, Jon Prasida, Shannon Dang, Eddie Liu, Gavin Stenhouse, Yvonne Chapman, and Tony Chung.

TV show description:

This martial arts action-adventure TV series is a modern-day adaptation of the original version of Kung Fu and the later Kung Fu: The Legend Continues shows.

Set in the present day, the story revolves around Nicky Shen (Liang), a young Chinese American woman who questions her life’s trajectory and drops out of college to go on a life-changing journey to an isolated monastery in China.

When Nicky returns to San Francisco, she finds that her hometown is overrun with crime and corruption and her own parents Jin (Ma) and Mei-Li (Tan) are at the mercy of a powerful Triad.

Nicky depends on her martial arts skills and Shaolin values to protect her community and bring criminals to justice. She also searches for Zhilan (Chapman), the ruthless assassin who killed Nicky’s Shaolin mentor Pei-Ling (Kai) and is now targeting Nicky herself.

Thankfully, she has the support of her tech-savvy sister Althea (Dang); Althea’s fiancé, Dennis Soong (Chung); her pre-med brother, Ryan (Prasida); Assistant District Attorney and ex-boyfriend Evan Hartley (Stenhouse); and new love interest Henry Yan (Liu).

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

What do you think? Do you like the Kung Fu TV show? Do you think it should be cancelled or renewed for another season?