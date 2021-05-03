Kung Fu: Season Two Renewal Announced for CW Reboot Series

Nicky Shen’s work is not done. The CW has renewed the Kung Fu TV series for a second year, which will air as part of the 2021-22 television season.

This new version of Kung Fu stars Olivia Liang, Tzi Ma, Kheng Hua Tan, Jon Prasida, Shannon Dang, Eddie Liu, Gavin Stenhouse, Yvonne Chapman, and Tony Chung. Set in the present day, the series revolves around Nicky Shen (Liang), a young Chinese American woman who questions her life’s trajectory and drops out of college to go on a life-changing journey to an isolated monastery in China. When Nicky returns to San Francisco, she finds that her hometown is overrun with crime and corruption and her own parents Jin (Ma) and Mei-Li (Tan) are at the mercy of a powerful Triad. Nicky depends on her martial arts skills and Shaolin values to protect her community and bring criminals to justice. She also searches for Zhilan (Chapman), the ruthless assassin who killed Nicky’s Shaolin mentor Pei-Ling (Kai) and is now targeting Nicky herself.

Airing on Wednesday nights, the first season of Kung Fu averages a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.22 million viewers in the live+same day ratings. The series premiere has been seen by more than 3.5 million viewers when factoring in delayed viewing.

Today, The CW also issued an early third season renewal for DC’s Stargirl.

“We are beyond proud to continue to share the stories of Nicky Shen and Courtney Whitmore, two strong, powerful young women at the center of this new generation of hit shows for The CW in Kung Fu and DC’s Stargirl,” said Mark Pedowitz, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, The CW Network. “While each boasts remarkable talent on both sides of the camera, Kung Fu and DC’s Stargirl have not only treated fans to some visually stunning action and high-flying heroics, but they also both strike very powerful emotional chords as they delve into the family dynamics and personal relationships at their core, and we are so excited to see what happens next.”

