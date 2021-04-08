Kung Fu: Season One Ratings

The original Kung Fu TV series debuted in 1972 and ran for three seasons. Two decades later, it was followed by Kung Fu: The Legend Continues, and that show ran for four years. Now, The CW has introduced a new incarnation. Will this version outlast the others Will the new Kung Fu be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

This martial-arts action-adventure TV show, the new version of Kung Fu stars Olivia Liang, Tzi Ma, Kheng Hua Tan, Jon Prasida, Shannon Dang, Eddie Liu, Gavin Stenhouse, Yvonne Chapman, and Tony Chung. Set in the present day, the series revolves around Nicky Shen (Liang), a young Chinese American woman who questions her life’s trajectory and drops out of college to go on a life-changing journey to an isolated monastery in China. When Nicky returns to San Francisco, she finds that her hometown is overrun with crime and corruption and her own parents Jin (Ma) and Mei-Li (Tan) are at the mercy of a powerful Triad. Nicky depends on her martial arts skills and Shaolin values to protect her community and bring criminals to justice. She also searches for Zhilan (Chapman), the ruthless assassin who killed Nicky’s Shaolin mentor Pei-Ling (Kai) and is now targeting Nicky herself.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

4/8 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

