Who wants to go for a wild ride? Has the Mental Samurai TV show been cancelled or renewed for a third season on FOX? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Mental Samurai, season three. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the FOX television network, Mental Samurai is billed as a competition series that pushes every aspect of human intelligence and mental agility. The series is hosted by Rob Lowe, who also serves as a producer. Contestants mentally battle each other — and a ticking clock — as they attempt to stay focused and answer a wide variety of fun and interactive questions of knowledge, memory, puzzles and sequencing. They must do this while being whipped around the arena strapped into “Ava,” a high-speed capsule and robotic arm capable of twisting and turning a full 360 degrees. This is the first-ever obstacle course — for the mind.



Season Two Ratings

The second season of Mental Samurai averages a 0.27 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.14 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (includes all DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season one, that’s down by 49% in the demo and down by 36% in viewership. Find out how Mental Samurai stacks up against other FOX TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of June 2, 2021, Mental Samurai has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will FOX cancel or renew Mental Samurai for season three? The show had pretty low ratings in its first year and they aren’t any better in season two. That being said, Lowe stars in one of the network’s highest-rated scripted shows (9-1-1: Lone Star) and I doubt this series is very expensive to produce. I’m leaning toward a renewal but wouldn’t be surprised by a cancellation either. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Mental Samurai cancellation or renewal news.



