Mental Samurai: Season Two Ratings

Rob Lowe stars in 9-1-1: Lone Star, one of the highest-rated scripted series on FOX. However, his game show hasn’t been such a big hit. Can the ratings improve this time around? Will Mental Samurai be cancelled or renewed for season three? Stay tuned.

A game show, Mental Samurai is billed as a competition series that pushes every aspect of human intelligence and mental agility. The series is hosted by Lowe, who also serves as a producer. Contestants mentally battle each other — and a ticking clock — as they attempt to stay focused and answer a wide variety of fun and interactive questions of knowledge, memory, puzzles, and sequencing. They must do this while being whipped around the arena strapped into “Ava,” a high-speed capsule and robotic arm capable of twisting and turning a full 360 degrees. This is the first-ever obstacle course — for the mind.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

5/26 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season one of Mental Samurai on FOX averaged a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.77 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national numbers (unless noted with an “*”) which include all live+same day viewing and DVR playback through 3:00 AM. These are different from the fast affiliate numbers (indicated by an “*”) which are early estimates of the final ratings.

