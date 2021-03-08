Good Girls: Season Four Ratings

Though the Good Girls series on NBC has a devoted following, it’s never performed very well in the traditional ratings. Will the story of Beth, Ruby, and Annie continue for many years to come or, is the end near? Will Good Girls be cancelled or renewed for season five? Stay tuned.

Good Girls stars Christina Hendricks, Retta, Mae Whitman, Reno Wilson, Manny Montana, Lidya Jewett, Isaiah Stannard, and Matthew Lillard. The TV series centers on three suburban moms who’ve struggled to get by. They hold up the local Fine & Frugal supermarket, but their take far exceeds their expectations, and they find themselves in deep trouble with the local crime boss. In season four, the stakes get higher as the Secret Service closes in on the women’s counterfeit ring. When we last saw Beth, she was struggling to carve out her own criminal path separate from Rio, using her husband’s spa company, Boland Bubbles, as a front. Ruby seemed to have salvaged her marriage after a rocky road, but only time will tell if her hidden secrets implode. Annie is focusing on inner love and healing as she takes the journey to rebuild independence.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

3/8 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season three of Good Girls on NBC averaged a 0.42 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.84 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national numbers (unless noted with an “*”). These are different from the fast affiliate numbers which are just estimates of the actual ratings. The final nationals are typically released within 24 hours of the programming or, in the case of weekends and holidays, a couple days later.

What do you think? Do you like the Good Girls TV series on NBC? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a fifth season?