What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the NBC television network, Good Girls stars Christina Hendricks, Retta, Mae Whitman, Reno Wilson, Manny Montana, Lidya Jewett, Isaiah Stannard, and Matthew Lillard. The TV series centers on three suburban moms who’ve struggled to get by. They hold up the local Fine & Frugal supermarket, but their take far exceeds their expectations and they find themselves in deep trouble with the local crime boss. In season four, the stakes get higher as the Secret Service closes in on the women’s counterfeit ring. When we last saw Beth, she was struggling to carve out her own criminal path separate from Rio, using her husband’s spa company, Boland Bubbles, as a front. Ruby seemed to have salvaged her marriage after a rocky road, but only time will tell if her hidden secrets implode. Annie is focusing on inner love and healing as she takes the journey to rebuild independence.



Season Four Ratings

The fourth season of Good Girls averages a 0.42 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.68 million viewers. Compared to season three, that’s even in the demo and down by 9% in viewership. Find out how Good Girls stacks up against other NBC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of March 9, 2021, Good Girls has not been cancelled or renewed for a fifth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will NBC cancel or renew Good Girls for season five? This show has never done very well in the traditional ratings but it’s been renewed year after year, likely thanks to streaming viewership. I suspect that it will be renewed but, wouldn’t be surprised if it was cancelled either. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Good Girls cancellation or renewal news.



