Good Girls: Cancelled, No Season Five for NBC TV Series

Beth, Ruby, and Annie won’t be back for the 2021-22 season. NBC has cancelled the Good Girls series so there won’t be a fifth year of the low-rated show.

A drama series, Good Girls stars Christina Hendricks, Retta, Mae Whitman, Reno Wilson, Manny Montana, Lidya Jewett, Isaiah Stannard, and Matthew Lillard. The TV series centers on three suburban moms who’ve struggled to get by. They hold up the local Fine & Frugal supermarket, but their take far exceeds their expectations and they find themselves in deep trouble with the local crime boss. In season four, the stakes get higher as the Secret Service closes in on the women’s counterfeit ring. When we last saw Beth, she was struggling to carve out her own criminal path separate from Rio, using her husband’s spa company, Boland Bubbles, as a front. Ruby seemed to have salvaged her marriage after a rocky road, but only time will tell if her hidden secrets implode. Annie is focusing on inner love and healing as she takes the journey to rebuild independence.

Airing on primarily on Sunday nights, the fourth season of Good Girls averages a 0.34 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.47 million viewers in the live+same day ratings. Compared to season three, that’s down by 20% in the demo and down by 20% in viewership (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.

Season four resumed last night, after a month’s break, with a pair of episodes. There are five installments remaining and a two-hour finale is expected to air on July 22nd.

There had been some discussion about moving Good Girls to a streaming service but it apparently didn’t work financially.

