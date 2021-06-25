Good Girls: Cancelled, No Season Five for NBC TV Series

Beth, Ruby, and Annie won’t be back for the 2021-22 season. NBC has cancelled the Good Girls series so there won’t be a fifth year of the low-rated show.
A drama series, Good Girls stars Christina Hendricks, Retta, Mae Whitman, Reno Wilson, Manny Montana, Lidya Jewett, Isaiah Stannard, and Matthew Lillard. The TV series centers on three suburban moms who’ve struggled to get by. They hold up the local Fine & Frugal supermarket, but their take far exceeds their expectations and they find themselves in deep trouble with the local crime boss. In season four, the stakes get higher as the Secret Service closes in on the women’s counterfeit ring. When we last saw Beth, she was struggling to carve out her own criminal path separate from Rio, using her husband’s spa company, Boland Bubbles, as a front. Ruby seemed to have salvaged her marriage after a rocky road, but only time will tell if her hidden secrets implode. Annie is focusing on inner love and healing as she takes the journey to rebuild independence.
Airing on primarily on Sunday nights, the fourth season of Good Girls averages a 0.34 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.47 million viewers in the live+same day ratings. Compared to season three, that’s down by 20% in the demo and down by 20% in viewership (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.
Season four resumed last night, after a month’s break, with a pair of episodes. There are five installments remaining and a two-hour finale is expected to air on July 22nd.
There had been some discussion about moving Good Girls to a streaming service but it apparently didn’t work financially.
I really liked and still like the show. Excellent performances and interesting storylines. Just like a network to cut a show with good writing and keep other shwos of lesse
What is going on at NBC? Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, Debris, Manifest and now Good Girls, all the most interesting and compelling recent series in a long time cancelled. If you aren’t Dick Wolf or a relative of Dick Wolf you are toast. This is so depressing. I will miss all these characters but especially Beth and Rio. I hope it ends with a semi-satisfying conclusion. Totally sucks.
I was disappointed and shocking to watch Good Girls before on NBC to canceled this show due to ratings.
THIS SUCKS
Disappointed good girls has been canceled. I enjoyed the show. It was well written and the cast was great!
Hopefully they saw this coming and can write a proper ending to the series, since they still have 4 more episodes to go (I think??) I’m OK with it ending, as long as they can do that, because they really seem to be caught in a loop, plotwise. Never gonna get rid of what’s his name, the neck tattooed thug, always worrying about which one of them (or their husbands) might go to prison next, etc. A decent enough show, but you probably weren’t going to get 10 seasons out of that premise under even the best of circumstances, realistically.… Read more »
So disappointed! I enjoyed ALL the characters, their storylines and character developments. And no more Beth and Rio!!! Like someone else said, please not another hideous reality show. Then there’s The Bachelor/Bachelorette …
“Talk about Dumbing Down America”!
Well, I now have another hour I can dedicate to reading.
Another good show bites the dust to make room for some stupid “reality” or game show or competition show…. the dumbing down of America… so disappointing and disturbing to witness what passes for “entertainment” today.
Well said.
That sucks! I enjoyed this show a lot.