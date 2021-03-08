How much higher can the stakes get in the fourth season of the Good Girls TV show on NBC? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Good Girls is cancelled or renewed for season five. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the fourth season episodes of Good Girls here.

An NBC drama series, the Good Girls TV show stars Christina Hendricks, Retta, Mae Whitman, Reno Wilson, Manny Montana, Lidya Jewett, Isaiah Stannard, and Matthew Lillard. The series centers on three suburban moms who’ve struggled to get by. They hold up the local Fine & Frugal supermarket, but their take far exceeds their expectations and find themselves in deep trouble with the local crime boss. In season four, the stakes get higher as the Secret Service closes in on the women’s counterfeit ring. When we last saw Beth, she was struggling to carve out her own criminal path separate from Rio, using her husband’s spa company, Boland Bubbles, as a front. Ruby seemed to have salvaged her marriage after a rocky road, but only time will tell if her hidden secrets implode. Annie is focusing on inner love and healing as she takes the journey to rebuild independence.





What do you think? Which season four episodes of the Good Girls TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Good Girls should be cancelled or renewed for a fifth season on NBC? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.