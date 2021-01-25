Charmed: Season Three Ratings

The Charmed TV series hasn’t been a big hit in the traditional ratings and is typically one of the network’s lower-rated scripted series. Still, The CW relies less on the ratings than other networks. Will Charmed be cancelled or renewed for season four? Stay tuned.

The Charmed TV show stars Melonie Diaz, Madeleine Mantock, Sarah Jeffery, Rupert Evans, Poppy Drayton, and Jordan Donica. A reboot of the 1998 series, the show follows three sisters (Diaz, Jeffery, and Mantock) who discover they are witches in the wake of their mother’s murder. Soon, this powerful threesome must stand together to harness “The Power of Three” and protect humanity from the demons that prowl the earth. In season three, the “Charmed Ones” and their whitelighter, Harry (Evans), continue their battle with The Faction — a cabal of humans trying to steal magic for themselves.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

1/25 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season two of Charmed on The CW averaged a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 638,000 viewers.

Note: These are the final national numbers (unless noted with an “*”). These are different from the fast affiliate numbers which are just estimates of the actual ratings. The final nationals are typically released within 24 hours of the programming or, in the case of weekends and holidays, a couple days later.

What do you think? Do you like the Charmed TV series on The CW? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a fourth season?