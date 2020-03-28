Charmed: Season Two Ratings

Last season the Charmed TV series was a middle-of-the-road performer on The CW when it came to ratings. Will the “Charmed Ones” be able to attract additional viewers in season two or, will the numbers decline? Will Charmed be cancelled or renewed for season three? Stay tuned. *Status update below.
A fantasy drama series, the Charmed TV show stars Melonie Diaz, Sarah Jeffery, Madeleine Mantock, Ser’Darius Blain, Ellen Tamaki, Nick Hargrove, and Rupert Evans. A reboot of the 1998 series, the show follows three sisters (Diaz, Jeffery, and Mantock) who discover they are witches in the wake of their mother’s murder. Soon, this powerful threesome must stand together to harness “The Power of Three” and protect humanity from the demons that prowl the earth. In season two, the “Charmed Ones” take over for the Elders and must decide if they are truly prepared for the responsibility.
The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s likelihood of staying on the air. The higher the ratings (particularly in the 18-49 demo), the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available — usually the next day, around 11:30am EST/8:30am PST. Refresh to see the latest.
3/28 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.
Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.
For comparisons: Season one of Charmed on The CW averaged a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 850,000 viewers.
Note: These are the final national numbers (unless noted with an “*”). These are different from the fast affiliate numbers which are just estimates of the actual ratings. The final nationals are typically released within 24 hours of the programming or, in the case of weekends and holidays, a couple days later.
What do you think? Do you like the Charmed TV series on The CW? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a third season?
*1/7/20 update: The CW has renewed the Charmed TV show for a third season.
The new Charmed was too dark it was nothing like the original and that’s what the people wanted the original but you Americans don’t hear what is being said that all you just don’t listen do you you you.
I tried to like this show… But season 2 drifted into worse waters than season 1 and I quit this train wreck. How is this renewed for season 3?
Because people like the show and is not bad that why and if you don’t like it why are you checking if it got canceled or not
Cancel it nothing can compare to the OG & even if we can’t get the OG better to just have this canceled.
The original Charmed had won 27 awards therefore the Reboot doesn’t stand a chance.
The original Charmed had won 27 awards and now there is this. If there is going to be a season 3 that would be amazing.
Hating this show and being negative is NOT going to get you a continuation of the old Charmed.
If you get it canceled by constantly spreading hate about it, there simply will not be anything from that universe at all.
If you don’t like it: don’t watch it. But there are tons of jobs depending on a show like this.
It’s bad. Many of us gave it an honest chance it’s just terrible and doesn’t justify being on television. It’s not even remotely anything like the original which could have been a good thing… Bsg anyone? it’s not even reimagined in a creative her compelling way it’s just bad and the entire cast is absolutely terrible and annoying to watch. I gave it one and a half seasons before I finally turned it off
No jobs depend on the show. The market slot will be filled, regardless, and whatever fills the slot will offer about the same number of jobs. It won’t necessarily be the same people getting those jobs, but why would you have anything against the people who will get those jobs? I’m sure they deserve them, every bit as much. In fact, given that this show is lousy, they may deserve the jobs more. The idea that people should withhold their opinion on a cultural product is also pretty offensive. If they don’t want to be discussed frankly they should get… Read more »
I do not know where you get your intels from but tell him to stop the weed right now . Poepel who works on these shows are in no danger what so ever of losing their jobs . Do you actually think that they only work on one show at a time ? tis not one show getting canceled that will put them on unemployemtn be sure of that fact
This show just need some encouragement. I’m happy that it’s nothing like the original show. I grew up with the original Charmed, P3, loved all four witches, but there was not much diversity. I love that the new Charmed appeals to my millennial culture of caring, diversity, and inclusion. Every episode, I witness mutual respect for one another, inclusion in the work environment, diversity all over the place, and caring for the planet and all it’s inhabitants. This show is so inclusive and REPRESENTATION MATTERS. If any of the original P4 wants to stop by and give these new girls… Read more »
This reboot is just horrible. They thought using the originals name would bring in a established fan base, so they didn’t spend much money to make it and it shows. It’s super cheap, the acting is horrendous, no chemistry between the characters and the story’s are lame and boring. I’m surprised a network would pick up something this bad, and even more surprised that it got a second season. Cancel
THIS SHOW IS AMAZING!!!!! The show really captures the best aspects of the original but it adds so much more to it. The show is modern, funny,relatable and the special effects are amazing. It demonstrates diversity and overall its much easier to follow than the original and is more for the younger generation who didn’t grow up watching the show. Overall if it were to be cancelled I would cry and complain because its amazing and give it a chance!!!!
THE SHOW IS TERRIBLE. The show does not capture the best aspects of the original at all. The plots are all over the place. The original Charmed TV series had better acting, better scripts, better special effects.
100% this show is so uninteresting i get bored watching every episode
I don’t understand people, if you don’t like it don’t watch otherwise what is your true agenda here, is it because it doesn’t fit your aesthetic!!
Simple fix… Don’t watch!
This show needs to be cancelled. The ratings are dismal. The original Charmed TV series from 1998 which ran for 8 seasons had much higher ratings during its entire run and is far superior to the reboot. Have the original Charmed TV series on DVD and prefer watching it.
I disagree the new charmed is more modern and the younger generation can relate better. Being a member of the younger generation and having watched both versions the second version is much easier to follow and is modern and overall my favourite show.
Really not a fair comparison. There were nowhere as many streaming media outlets back then as it is now. Everybody’s ratings are down because of the number of choices. And as for the original Charmed (which I loved!), they were always last against ABC, NBC, CBS and FOX. As for the new Charmed. Took some getting used to but I love it as well. I watch them both!
Sorry Bob..But in the 90’s when the original Charmed aired…There were no streaming services..It didn’t exist.
Being his point, there may have been no streaming channels but as he said they were still up against other networks with more popular shows. Also have the diversity of actors and story lines for today is better than watching the old ones for me. I am 54 and I like this one more as it reflects my skin colour, heritage and my family, including a white husband , and all the problems associated with having children who are mixed race and raising the topic of how does one fit and and identify in society, which couldn’t be/wasn’t talked about… Read more »
Are you serious bud ? Streaming was invented in the 90’s thats hwere it started . And the original series started right when streaming had reached its highest point . Why do todays people think that the internet was invented only after 2012 ?
Huh ? What streaming platforms were there in 1998 ? And considering i was on my first PC back in 1986 being a IBM 286 XT on many BBS’s… i’ve been on the “net” long before you were probably born or in diapers… And in 1998 most of us were still on 54k dialup..try “streaming” at those speeds.. torrents were still years away from anything decent or even DVR’s..still many years away from coming into promince where secondary ratings could be determined.. You are the one who doesn’t know anything.
Yep ! Rewatching the original and even though there was a underlying feminst tone to the series it wasn’t shovelled down your throat like everything on the CW.. CW..The place where you must have everything SJW..Woke and LGBTQI..whatever..
This project bleeding viewers like wounded soldier in WW1.
Actually it’s not. The numbers are about the same as last season.
You apparently can’t read the ratings table at the top of this page which shows it lost almost HALF it’s viewers. I suspect it’s going to end up getting cancelled even after it got renewed because advertisers aren’t going to pay on that demographic and the shows going to not be able to make any money.
Cancel this abomination and give us a continuation of the original series with the original cast who have all said they’d do it.
Middle-aged Charmed? LOL. Yeah. I wanna see that.
Each of the original stars look wonderful to this day. I would welcome the opportunity to see a modern day Halliwell family face new threats. The world has changed in the last 20 plus years, and I personally, would love to see how the sisters have changed with it.
They tried entirely too hard to make the show have some level of diversity and that’s where the effort stops. it’s great that you put Latino people in the show but you gave them nothing to do horrible scripts by the way these actresses suck they’re not good at acting at all the stories suck the show is boring and there’s nothing exciting about it at all.
First of it’s the CW come on, where are lucky we actually are getting woc in lead rolls, especially with a American studio, 1 step at a time it only take another 50 years for it to be the normal, does no one remember what happened Fox and Nicole Beharie – how they treated her.
Viewers are scared of Power of Three.
Cancel it, we’re good.
I think this show is GREAT! The special effects are unbelieveable. I like to DVR it, and watch again the next night to see if missed anything.
My favorite show on tv.
There’s a Charmed Season 3? Wow just wow.
Is there a charmed season 3? I would love to watch it I’m obsessed with the remake and I absolutely love it.