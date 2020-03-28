Charmed: Season Two Ratings



Last season the Charmed TV series was a middle-of-the-road performer on The CW when it came to ratings. Will the “Charmed Ones” be able to attract additional viewers in season two or, will the numbers decline? Will Charmed be cancelled or renewed for season three? Stay tuned. *Status update below.

A fantasy drama series, the Charmed TV show stars Melonie Diaz, Sarah Jeffery, Madeleine Mantock, Ser’Darius Blain, Ellen Tamaki, Nick Hargrove, and Rupert Evans. A reboot of the 1998 series, the show follows three sisters (Diaz, Jeffery, and Mantock) who discover they are witches in the wake of their mother’s murder. Soon, this powerful threesome must stand together to harness “The Power of Three” and protect humanity from the demons that prowl the earth. In season two, the “Charmed Ones” take over for the Elders and must decide if they are truly prepared for the responsibility.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s likelihood of staying on the air. The higher the ratings (particularly in the 18-49 demo), the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available — usually the next day, around 11:30am EST/8:30am PST. Refresh to see the latest.

For comparisons: Season one of Charmed on The CW averaged a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 850,000 viewers.

*1/7/20 update: The CW has renewed the Charmed TV show for a third season.