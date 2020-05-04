The Dress Up Gang: TBS Releases All 10 Episodes of Comedy Series Online

Are you ready to meet The Dress Up Gang? TBS just released all 10 episodes of the new TV show online.

All ten half-hour episodes of the off-kilter comedy series The Dress Up Gang are now available to watch via the TBS app, website and video on demand with a pay tv subscription. The first episode of the series is be available without requiring a cable subscription. The Dress Up Gang is set in a surreal version of Los Angeles. Donny and Cory are roommates who look out for each other. Donny, a responsible adult with the temperament and outlook of a child, relies on guidance and life advice from Cory, the dad-like 30-something who has been crashing on his couch for quite some time. The show, which premiered at Sundance in 2019, is based on the cult-hit web series My Roommate, My Friend, created by The Dress Up Gang, a comedy group featuring comedians Cory Loykasek, Donny Divanian, Frankie Quinones and director Robb Boardman. Their viral videos include Cute House and the CholoFit series. The show also features actress Andie MacDowell and comedians and frequent collaborators Brent Weinbach, Kirk Fox, Kevin Camia, Chase Bernstein, Christian Duguay and DeMorge Brown.”

What do you think? Are you a fan of unusual comedies? Will you check out The Dress Up Gang?