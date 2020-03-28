Menu

Charmed: Season Two Viewer Votes

Published:

Charmed TV show on The CW: season 2 viewer votes (cancel or renew?)
Will the sisters’ magic grow even stronger in the second season of the Charmed TV show on The CW? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Charmed is cancelled or renewed for season three. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the second season episodes of Charmed here. *Status update below.

A CW fantasy drama series, the Charmed TV show stars Melonie Diaz, Sarah Jeffery, Madeleine Mantock, Ser’Darius Blain, Ellen Tamaki, Nick Hargrove, and Rupert Evans. A reboot of the 1998 series, the show follows three sisters (Diaz, Jeffery, and Mantock) who discover they are witches in the wake of their mother’s murder. Soon, this powerful threesome must stand together to harness “The Power of Three” and protect humanity from the demons that prowl the earth. In season two, the “Charmed Ones” take over for the Elders and must decide if they are truly prepared for the responsibility.

What do you think? Which season two episodes of the Charmed TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Charmed on The CW should be cancelled or renewed for a third season? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.

*1/7/20 update: The CW has renewed the Charmed TV show for a third season.



Nicki Capobianco
Nicki Capobianco

Great fun! Love it!

March 14, 2020 8:38 pm
Albert
Albert

Wow I love this Charmed series it on fire please keep it going till season 3 and ongoing please

March 9, 2020 10:52 am
Wanda
Wanda

Keep the new diverse Charmed. It’s as good as the old Charmed and doesn’t demean it. I love them both but am definitely in favor of the new Charmed staying.

March 6, 2020 8:10 pm
Latesha
Latesha

Keep the show going please

February 17, 2020 1:33 am
shawn
shawn

i love parker!!please renew!! And i want see more about parker and maggie!!they are so cute

February 13, 2020 4:33 am
kevin
kevin

horrible show worse reboot ive ever watched, i a second season and its so stupid and idiotic especially if youve seen the original

February 10, 2020 4:44 pm
Cindy
Cindy

Please renew, love the series.

January 3, 2020 10:28 am
John
John

I love this show and how better it’s getting! I hope someday they will bring Piper and Phoebe to the show kind of like a crossover or something like an alternative Universe type deal. I love this show!

December 19, 2019 9:46 pm
Debbie
Debbie

Love these girls. Pls don’t cancel. Love show.

November 3, 2019 7:51 am
Jesse smith
Jesse smith

I live the new charmed this season is going to be better then the last. Plz give us a 3rd season yassssss.

October 19, 2019 8:29 pm
Annie
Annie

Terrible, terrible reboot. Am very surprised it hasn’t been cancelled yet. This series has none of the charm, heart and magic of the *original* Charmed TV series (1998-2006).

October 14, 2019 5:09 pm
Kenneth Warner
Kenneth Warner

please renew .. I love this so much it makes me cry.

October 13, 2019 11:19 am
