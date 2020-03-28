Will the sisters’ magic grow even stronger in the second season of the Charmed TV show on The CW? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Charmed is cancelled or renewed for season three. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the second season episodes of Charmed here. *Status update below.
A CW fantasy drama series, the Charmed TV show stars Melonie Diaz, Sarah Jeffery, Madeleine Mantock, Ser’Darius Blain, Ellen Tamaki, Nick Hargrove, and Rupert Evans. A reboot of the 1998 series, the show follows three sisters (Diaz, Jeffery, and Mantock) who discover they are witches in the wake of their mother’s murder. Soon, this powerful threesome must stand together to harness “The Power of Three” and protect humanity from the demons that prowl the earth. In season two, the “Charmed Ones” take over for the Elders and must decide if they are truly prepared for the responsibility.
What do you think? Which season two episodes of the Charmed TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Charmed on The CW should be cancelled or renewed for a third season? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.
*1/7/20 update: The CW has renewed the Charmed TV show for a third season.
Great fun! Love it!
Wow I love this Charmed series it on fire please keep it going till season 3 and ongoing please
Keep the new diverse Charmed. It’s as good as the old Charmed and doesn’t demean it. I love them both but am definitely in favor of the new Charmed staying.
Keep the show going please
i love parker!!please renew!! And i want see more about parker and maggie!!they are so cute
horrible show worse reboot ive ever watched, i a second season and its so stupid and idiotic especially if youve seen the original
Please renew, love the series.
I love this show and how better it’s getting! I hope someday they will bring Piper and Phoebe to the show kind of like a crossover or something like an alternative Universe type deal. I love this show!
Love these girls. Pls don’t cancel. Love show.
I live the new charmed this season is going to be better then the last. Plz give us a 3rd season yassssss.
Terrible, terrible reboot. Am very surprised it hasn’t been cancelled yet. This series has none of the charm, heart and magic of the *original* Charmed TV series (1998-2006).
please renew .. I love this so much it makes me cry.