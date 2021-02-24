DC’s Legends, Dynasty, In the Dark, Kung Fu, Republic of Sarah: CW Sets Spring 2021 Premieres

The CW has revealed spring premiere dates for several new and returning TV shows. The series are DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (season six, May 2nd), Kung Fu (reboot series debut, April 7th), Dynasty (season four, May 7th), In the Dark (season three, June 9th), and The Republic of Sarah (series debut, June 14th).

World’s Funniest Animals will return for a second season but, for now, will be back as the World’s Funniest Animals: Spring Fling special on April 30th. In addition, Charmed is moving back to Friday nights and Batwoman is shifting its timeslot.

THE CW NETWORK SETS SPRING 2021 PREMIERE DATES

“Kung Fu” to Make Its Series Debut on Wednesday, April 7 at 8pm

The Sixth Season of “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” Premieres Sunday, May 2 at 8pm as “Batwoman” Moves to Its New Time at 9pm

“Charmed” Returns to Fridays on May 7 at 8pm Followed by the Season Four Premiere of “Dynasty” at 9pm

Season Three of “In The Dark” Begins Wednesday, June 9 at 9pm

New Series “The Republic of Sarah” Premieres Monday, June 14 at 9pm

The All-New One Hour Special “World’s Funniest Animals: Spring Fling” Airs Friday, April 30 at 8pm

February 24, 2021 (Burbank, CA) ─ The CW Network today announced premiere dates for new series KUNG FU and THE REPUBLIC OF SARAH as well as the new season premieres of DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW, DYNASTY and IN THE DARK. The network also announced new times for BATWOMAN and CHARMED.

The new series KUNG FU, starring Olivia Liang, Tzi Ma and Kheng Hua Tan, will debut Wednesday, April 7 (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT) followed by an original episode of NANCY DREW (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT). RIVERDALE will be on a pre-planned hiatus and is currently scheduled to return for the back half of season five on Wednesday, July 7 (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT).

DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW is set to make its season six premiere on Sunday, May 2 (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT) followed by an original episode of BATWOMAN which moves to its new time period an hour later at 9:00-10:00pm on Sundays.

DYNASTY returns for its fourth season premiere on Friday, May 7 (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT) following an original episode of CHARMED (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT) as it returns to Fridays.

Season three of IN THE DARK begins Wednesday, June 9 (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT) following an original episode of KUNG FU (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT).

Starring Stella Baker and Luke Mitchell, new series THE REPUBLIC OF SARAH premieres Monday, June 14 (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT) following an original episode of ALL AMERICAN (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT).

As with BATWOMAN, NANCY DREW, WALKER and SUPERMAN & LOIS, every episode from this season of KUNG FU and THE REPUBLIC OF SARAH will be available to stream on The CW’s free digital platforms (The CW app and CWTV.com) following its broadcast on The CW Network.

The all-new special WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS: SPRING FLING will bring on the cuteness Friday, April 30 (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT) followed by an encore episode of PENN & TELLER: FOOL US (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT).

