Kung Fu: Season Four — Has The CW TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

Nicky and her show are fighting for survival. Has the Kung Fu TV show been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season on The CW? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Kung Fu, season four. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on The CW television network, the Kung Fu TV show stars Olivia Liang, Kheng Hua Tan, Shannon Dang, Jon Prasida, Eddie Liu, Gavin Stenhouse, Vanessa Kai, Yvonne Chapman, Tony Chung, JB Tadena, and Tzi Ma. The series revolves around Nicky Shen (Liang), a young Chinese American woman who questions her life’s trajectory and drops out of college to go on a life-changing journey to an isolated monastery in China. When Nicky returns to San Francisco, she finds that her hometown is overrun with crime and corruption. The third season picks up after an earthquake and Nicky, her family, and her community attempting to rebuild in more ways than one. Nicky, still reeling from her abrupt breakup with her boyfriend Henry (Liu), and the shocking death of her nemesis-turned-ally Zhilan (Chapman), puts on a brave face as she juggles a new job teaching kung fu while fighting a growing crimewave in San Francisco.



Season Three Ratings

The third season of Kung Fu averages a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 402,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (includes all DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season two, that’s down by 13% in the demo and down by 21% in viewership. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but the higher-rated series are usually renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Kung Fu stacks up against other The CW TV shows.



The CW

As of October 6, 2022, Kung Fu has not been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to receive updates about this TV show automatically?

Telly’s Take

Will The CW cancel or renew Kung Fu for season four? The network was previously used to air Paramount and Warner Bros. series and didn’t focus on being profitable because the parent companies made money selling the shows internationally and via streaming. Now that the network is run by Nexstar, The CW is shifting toward using acquired and inexpensive original programming to fill the schedule. The goal is to focus on programming that attracts a broad demographic (instead of focusing on a younger audience) and to be profitable by 2025. The CW cancelled a lot of shows last year but renewed Kung Fu, which is produced by Warner Bros. Television (Warner Bros. Discovery owns 12.5% of the network). The show’s done pretty well in the ratings, and Nexstar CEO Perry Sook and newly installed CW president Dennis Miller are reportedly fans. I suspect that it will be renewed for a fourth season, but if not, I could see HBO Max taking it over for at least a final season. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Kung Fu cancellation or renewal news.



Kung Fu Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow Kung Fu‘s weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other channels’ TV shows?

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Do you hope that the Kung Fu TV show will be renewed for a fourth season? How would you feel if The CW cancelled this TV series, instead?