Kung Fu: Season Three; Ben Levin & Kim Rhodes to Recur on CW Series

Kung Fu is returning for its third season this October, and two additions have been made to the cast of The CW series. Ben Levin (Legacies) and Kim Rhodes (Supernatural) will heavily recur during season three.

Starring Olivia Liang, Kheng Hua Tan, Shannon Dang, Jon Prasida, Eddie Liu, Gavin Stenhouse, Vanessa Kai, Yvonne Chapman, Tony Chung, and Tzi Ma, the series is a reimaging of the classic Kung Fu series. It follows a young woman (Liang) who uses her martial arts skills and Shaolin values to protect her community in San Francisco.

Deadline shared more about the additions to The CW series:

“Levin will play Bo, a barista/vigilante who lives across the Bay in Oakland. He’s cool, smart, and strong with a jack-of-all-trades fighting style. His extracurricular crime fighting leads to a collision with Nicky (Olivia Liang) and her siblings. New in town and far from home, Bo’s eager to pitch in with the Shen family’s adventures, and to fight by Nicky’s side. Rhodes will portray Carrie, a blunt, funny professional who works as a representative for a large restaurant investment group. When Carrie’s company takes an interest in Harmony Dumplings, Mei-Li (Kheng Hua Tan) is quick to decline their overtures, but when an unexpected friendship blooms between her and Carrie, Mei-Li opens herself up to a possible alliance.”

Kung Fu returns to The CW with its third season on October 5th.

