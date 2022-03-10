Kung Fu: Season Two Ratings

Last season, Kung Fu was one of The CW’s highest-rated new shows. Will its audience grow or shrink this time around? Will Kung Fu be cancelled or renewed for season three? Stay tuned.

A martial-arts action-adventure TV show, the new version of Kung Fu stars Olivia Liang, Kheng Hua Tan, Shannon Dang, Jon Prasida, Eddie Liu, Gavin Stenhouse, Vanessa Kai, Yvonne Chapman, Tony Chung, and Tzi Ma. Set in the present day, the series revolves around Nicky Shen (Liang), a young Chinese American woman who questions her life’s trajectory and drops out of college to go on a life-changing journey to an isolated monastery in China. When Nicky returns to San Francisco, she finds that her hometown is overrun with crime and corruption. The second season picks up six months later. All is going well for Nicky and her family until the reemergence of sinister billionaire Russell Tan (guest star Kee Chan), and the surprise appearance of Nicky’s long-lost cousin, Mia (guest star Vanessa Yao). With the help of Henry (Liu), Althea (Dang), Ryan (Prasida), Evan (Stenhouse) and Dennis (Chung), Nicky must face off against the Tan family and become a shifu in her own right.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season one of Kung Fu on The CW averaged a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 961,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but the higher-rated series are typically renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



