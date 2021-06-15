Has Sarah bitten off more than she can chew in the first season of The Republic of Sarah TV show on The CW? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like The Republic of Sarah is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of The Republic of Sarah here.

A CW drama series, The Republic of Sarah TV show was created by Jeffrey Paul King and stars Stella Baker, Luke Mitchell, Hope Lauren, Nia Holloway, Ian Duff, Forrest Goodluck, Landry Bender, Izabella Alvarez, and Megan Follows. The story begins as Greylock, New Hampshire is upended when a large quantity of coltan, a valuable metal, is discovered under the town. A state-backed mining company swoops in with plans to extract the mineral which will wipe Greylock off the map. With her loved ones in danger of losing their homes, rebellious high school teacher Sarah Cooper (Baker) vows to stop the bulldozers. There seems to be no way to stop the town’s impending demise until Sarah proposes an oddly intriguing solution: Greylock could declare independence since the town’s land was never properly claimed by the United States. With the help of Sarah’s supporters, they win the vote. Now, Sarah and her allies must confront an even more daunting task: building a country from scratch.





What do you think? Which season one episodes of The Republic of Sarah TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that The Republic of Sarah should be cancelled or renewed for a second season on The CW? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.