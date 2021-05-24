What will Duncan discover in the second season of FOX’s Duncanville TV show? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Duncanville is cancelled or renewed for season three. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the second season episodes of Duncanville here.

A FOX animated family comedy series, Duncanville stars Amy Poehler, Ty Burrell, and Riki Lindhome, with Rashida Jones, Wiz Khalifa, Joy Osmanski. Guest voices include Adam Scott, Aubrey Plaza, Retta, Nick Offerman, Gerald McRaney, Natalie Palamides, John Viener, Horatio Sans, and Natalie Palamides. The show centers around an extraordinarily average 15-year-old boy. Like most teens his age, Duncan (Poehler) can see the wonders of adulthood on the horizon but his reality is much more mundane. He’s always broke, driving with his mom riding shotgun (Poehler), cringing at his dad’s efforts to be cool (Burrell), and babysitting his little sister (Osmanski). In season two, the family takes a vacation; Duncan says the one thing no kid should ever say to their dad; Duncan and Kimberly are sent to therapy camp; Jing and Jack start a child birthday band together, with Annie managing them; and Duncan races stock cars.





What do you think? Which season two episodes of the Duncanville TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Are you glad that Duncanville has been renewed for a third season on FOX? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.