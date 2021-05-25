Duncanville: Season Two Ratings

FOX cancelled the Bless the Harts animated series after two seasons but there’s no need to work about the future of Duncanville. The show has already been renewed for a third season. Will the second season’s ratings justify this vote of confidence by FOX? Stay tuned.

The Duncanville TV show stars Amy Poehler, Ty Burrell, and Riki Lindhome, with Rashida Jones, Wiz Khalifa, Joy Osmanski. Guest voices include Adam Scott, Aubrey Plaza, Retta, Nick Offerman, Gerald McRaney, Natalie Palamides, John Viener, Horatio Sans, and Natalie Palamides. It’s an animated family comedy series that centers around an extraordinarily average 15-year-old boy. Like most teens his age, Duncan (Poehler) can see the wonders of adulthood on the horizon but his reality is much more mundane. He’s always broke, driving with his mom riding shotgun (Poehler), cringing at his dad’s efforts to be cool (Burrell), and babysitting his little sister (Osmanski). In season two, the family takes a vacation; Duncan says the one thing no kid should ever say to their dad; Duncan and Kimberly are sent to therapy camp; Jing and Jack start a child birthday band together, with Annie managing them; and Duncan races stock cars.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season one of Duncanville on FOX averaged a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.14 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (includes all DVR playback through 3:00 AM).

Note: These are the final national numbers (unless noted with an “*”). These are different from the fast affiliate numbers which are just estimates of the actual ratings. The final nationals are typically released within 24 hours of the programming or, in the case of weekends and holidays, a couple days later.

What do you think? Do you like the Duncanville TV series on FOX? Are you glad that it’s been renewed for a third season?