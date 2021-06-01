Housebroken: Season One Ratings

FOX has had some great success in the ratings with some of its animated comedy series but others have been cancelled after a single season. How will this one perform? Will Housebroken be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

An animated comedy series, the Housebroken TV show stars Lisa Kudrow, Will Forte, Clea DuVall, Nat Faxon, Sharon Horgan, Tony Hale, Sam Richardson, and Jason Mantzoukas, with Bresha Webb, Greta Lee, and Maria Bamford in guest roles. The series follows a group of neighborhood pets and stray animals as they work through their issues inside and outside their therapy group. Honey (Kudrow), a standard poodle, opens her living room for the group to come and support each other through the misery, mayhem, and majesty that is being a pet. Honey also struggles with her own problems, such as her arranged (by her human) marriage with Chief (Faxon), a sloppy St. Bernard who enjoys eating socks and licking himself.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



What do you think? Do you like the Housebroken TV series on FOX? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a second season?