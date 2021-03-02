Duncanville: Season Two of FOX Comedy to Debut This Summer with New Housebroken Series

FOX is expanding its animated programming to Monday nights this summer. The network has announced that season two of Duncanville will launch on Sunday, May 23rd with a pair of episodes, including a Parks & Recreation cast reunion of Amy Poehler, Adam Scott, Aubrey Plaza, Retta, and Nick Offerman. The following week, on Monday, May 31st, Duncanville will move to its regular night, paired with the series premiere of Housebroken.

Duncanville (above) revolves around a spectacularly average 15-year-old boy, his family, and friends. The cast includes Poehler, Ty Burrell, Riki Lindhome, Rashida Jones, Wiz Khalifa, Joy Osmanski, Betsy Sodaro, Yassir Lester, and Zach Cherry.

Also an animated series, Housebroken follows a group of neighborhood pets and stray animals as they work through their issues both inside and outside of their group therapy sessions. The voice cast includes Lisa Kudrow, Tony Hale, Will Forte, Nat Faxon, Sharon Horgan, Jason Mantzoukas, Sam Richardson, and Clea DuVall.

ANIMATION EXPANDS TO MONDAYS THIS SUMMER ON FOX

NEW ANIMATED COMEDY “HOUSEBROKEN,” FEATURING LISA KUDROW, TONY HALE AND WILL FORTE, JOINS FORCES WITH “DUNCANVILLE,” FEATURING AMY POEHLER, TY BURRELL, RASHIDA JONES AND WIZ KHALIFA, TO LAUNCH MONDAYS, BEGINNING MAY 31

Special Two-Episode Season Two Premiere of DUNCANVILLE, Featuring a “Parks and Recreation” Reunion, to Air Sunday, May 23

This summer, FOX expands animation to Mondays, with the series premiere of all-new pet paws-itive comedy HOUSEBROKEN on May 31 (9:00-9:30 PM ET/PT), followed by Season Two of DUNCANVILLE (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT). A special two-episode second season debut of DUNCANVILLE will air Sunday, May 23 (8:30-9:00 PM ET/PT and 9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT), after which the series moves into its Monday time period.

Featuring the voices of Lisa Kudrow, Tony Hale and Will Forte, animated comedy HOUSEBROKEN follows a group of neighborhood pets and stray animals as they work through their issues inside and outside their therapy group. HONEY (Emmy Award winner Lisa Kudrow, “Friends”, “The Comeback”), a standard poodle, opens her living room for the group to come and support each other through the misery, mayhem and majesty that is being a pet. Honey also struggles with her own problems, such as her arranged (by her human) marriage with CHIEF (Nat Faxon, “The Way Way Back”), a sloppy St. Bernard who enjoys eating socks and licking himself.

The group includes SHEL (Will Forte, THE GREAT NORTH), a sex-positive tortoise with intimacy issues and a knack for choosing unconventional partners; TABITHA (Sharon Horgan, “Catastrophe”), an aging Persian cat beauty queen, trying to adjust to life off the cat show circuit; THE GRAY ONE (Jason Mantzoukas, “The Good Place”), a street smart cat who lives with about thirty other cats and has his one eye on Tabitha; CHICO (Sam Richardson, “Veep”), a chonky, co-dependent and very naive cat; and the group’s newest member, DIABLO (Emmy Award winner Tony Hale, “Veep,” “Arrested Development”), an anxious, sweater-wearing terrier whose OCD causes him to hump everything twice. Among the group’s other members are ELSA (Clea DuVall, “Veep”), a power hungry, know-it-all Corgi, and fake service dog, who drives Honey crazy; NIBBLES (guest voice Bresha Webb, “The Last O.G.”), a psychopathic hamster who is mourning the loss of her mate (whose face she ate…and everyone knows it); MAX (Hale), George Clooney’s pig, a former actor and current status obsessed a-hole; BUBBLES (guest voice Greta Lee, “Russian Doll”), a horny, teenage goldfish who lives with Honey and Chief, and heckles the animals any chance she gets; TCHOTCHKE, a silent, and possibly magical, slow loris with a mysterious past, who uses a tiny cocktail umbrella to express his emotions; and JILL (guest voice Maria Bamford, “Big Mouth”), Honey and Chief’s human owner.

HOUSEBROKEN is an irreverent look at human behavior, but told through the filter of an offbeat group of neighborhood pets. Throughout the series, the show centers on the pets’ dysfunctional relationships and their skewed world view, while exploring relevant societal issues in fun and unique ways.

From Emmy Award and Golden Globe winner Amy Poehler and Emmy Award winners Mike and Julie Scully, DUNCANVILLE follows a spectacularly average 15-year-old boy, his family and friends. In the series, DUNCAN (Poehler) can see adulthood on the horizon: money, freedom, cars, girls…but the reality is more like: always being broke, driving with your mom sitting shotgun and babysitting your little sister. He’s not exceptional, but he has a wild imagination in which he’s never anything less than amazing. Poehler also voices Duncan’s mother, ANNIE, and Emmy Award winner Ty Burrell voices Duncan’s father, JACK. The series also features the voices of Emmy Award nominee Riki Lindhome as Duncan’s 12-year-old sister KIMBERLY; Emmy Award nominee and Grammy Award winner Rashida Jones as MIA, Duncan’s on-again, off-again crush; Grammy Award and Golden Globe Award nominee Wiz Khalifa as MR. MITCH, the universally loved teacher/guidance counselor, occasional gym coach and school nurse; Joy Osmanski who voices JING, Duncan’s six-year-old sister; and Betsy Sodaro, Yassir Lester and Zach Cherry as his friends BEX, YANGZI and WOLF, respectively.

The adventures continue in the Season Two premiere of DUNCANVILLE airing Sunday, May 23 (8:30-9:00 PM ET/PT), when the Harris family takes their first vacation. The episode features “Parks and Recreation” stars Adam Scott, Aubrey Plaza, Retta and Nick Offerman making guest voice appearances. Other storylines in the new season include Duncan saying the one thing no kid should ever say to their dad, which shifts their power dynamic; Duncan and Kimberly being sent to therapy camp; Jing and Jack starting a child birthday band together, with Annie managing them; and Duncan racing stock cars. Catch up on Season One on FOXNOW and Hulu.

HOUSEBROKEN is produced by Kapital Entertainment and FOX Entertainment. It is created and executive-produced by Gabrielle Allan, Jennifer Crittenden and Clea DuVall. Sharon Horgan, Clelia Mountford, Aaron Kaplan and Dana Honor also serve as executive producers. The series is animated by Bento Box Entertainment.

DUNCANVILLE is produced by 20th Television; Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group; and FOX Entertainment. Mike Scully, Julie Scully and Amy Poehler co-created and executive-produce the series with executive producer Dave Becky. The series is animated by Bento Box Entertainment.