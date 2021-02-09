The Masked Singer: Season Five Debut Paired with New Game of Talents Series on FOX

FOX’s highest-rated series, The Masked Singer, is returning for its fifth season this March. Comedian Niecy Nash kicks off the new episodes (while regular host Nick Cannon is sidelined by COVID-19) and Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke return as judges.

Meanwhile, Wayne Brady, who won the second season of Masked Dancer, is hosting his own variety game show. On Game of Talents, two teams of contestants try to win a big cash prize while they figure out the unexpected hidden talents of some mystery performers.

Both series debut on Wednesday, March 10th. Here are some additional details about the upcoming FOX show premieres:

Emmy Award winner Niecy Nash will serve as guest host to kick off Season Five of THE MASKED SINGER, and Emmy Award winner – and THE MASKED SINGER Season Two winner Wayne Brady – will host GAME OF TALENTS. Emmy Award nominee THE MASKED SINGER is the #1 entertainment show on television, averaging a 2.3 Most Current rating (tied with "This Is Us" and "Grey's Anatomy"), and 11.5 million multi-platform viewers last season. Last Thanksgiving, THE MASKED SINGER delivered a 4.2/24 Live + 7 Day rating and 13.6 million viewers, marking television's #1 entertainment telecast this season and driving FOX to win its first Thanksgiving night in 10 years. In February 2020, its Season Three post-Super Bowl LIV premiere drew a massive audience of more than 27 million viewers. Celebrities who have performed on the show include T-Pain, LeAnn Rimes, Gladys Knight, Donny Osmond, Seal, Patti LaBelle, Drew Carey, Lil Wayne, Mickey Rourke, Rob Gronkowski, Wayne Brady, Tori Spelling, Dionne Warwick and many, many more! Taking the awe, wonder and spectacle of a large-scale variety show and infusing it with a clue-centered, high-intensity investigative game, GAME OF TALENTS is a new hybrid series like you've never seen. Produced by Fremantle and based on its hit international format, the series pits two teams of contestants against each other as they attempt to figure out the surprising, mesmerizing – and sometimes bizarre – hidden talents of the mystery performers. With more than $200,000 on the line, can the contestants spot the fire dancer from the spider wrangler or the gospel singer from the contortionist? THE MASKED SINGER is produced by FOX Alternative Entertainment. James Breen, Craig Plestis, Rosie Seitchik and Nick Cannon serve as executive producers. James Breen serves as showrunner. The series is based on the South Korean format created by Mun Hwa Broadcasting Corp. GAME OF TALENTS is produced by Fremantle. Executive producers include Jeff Apploff (BEAT SHAZAM, MENTAL SAMURAI) and Wayne Brady ("Let's Make A Deal," "Whose "Line Is It Anyway?").

