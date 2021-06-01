Menu

Monday TV Ratings: Housebroken, The Good Doctor, American Ninja Warrior, All American, Bull

Monday, May 31, 2021 ratingsNew episodes: Hell’s Kitchen, Housebroken, Duncanville, The Good Doctor, American Ninja Warrior, and Small Fortune.   Specials: The Princess and the Frog and Tulsa 1921: An American Tragedy.  Reruns: All American, Penn & Teller: Fool Us, The Neighborhood, Bob ❤ Abishola, and Bull.

A&E | ABC | AMC | Bravo | CBS | CMT | The CW | FOX | Freeform | FX | FXX
Hallmark | HBO | History | MTV | NBC | OWN | Showtime | Starz | Syfy | TBS
TNT | TV Land | USA Network | WGN America

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

John parkyn

Please boost your ratings The Good Doctor look forward every episode so good never missed any of episodes enjoy it and love it. I can relate disability besides myself true madeup character.

