Housebroken: Season Two? Has the FOX Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

by Telly Vulture

Housebroken TV show on FOX: canceled or renewed for season 2?

(© 2021 by Kapital Entertainment LLC and Fox Media LLC.)

Vulture Watch

The Television Vulture is watching the Housebroken TV show on FOXCan Honey and her friends find happiness? Has the Housebroken TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on FOX? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Housebroken, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?  
 

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the FOX television network, the Housebroken TV show stars Lisa Kudrow, Will Forte, Clea DuVall, Nat Faxon, Sharon Horgan, Tony Hale, Sam Richardson, and Jason Mantzoukas, with Bresha Webb, Greta Lee, and Maria Bamford in guest roles. The series follows a group of neighborhood pets and stray animals as they work through their issues inside and outside their therapy group. Honey (Kudrow), a standard poodle, opens her living room for the group to come and support each other through the misery, mayhem, and majesty that is being a pet. Honey also struggles with her own problems, such as her arranged (by her human) marriage with Chief (Faxon), a sloppy St. Bernard who enjoys eating socks and licking himself.
 

Season One Ratings

The first season of Housebroken averages a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 986,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Housebroken stacks up against other FOX TV shows.
 

O   F   F   I   C   I   A   L          S   T   A   T   U   S

As of June 9, 2021, Housebroken has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.
 
Telly’s Take

Will FOX cancel or renew Housebroken for season two? The network has had mixed success with its animated series. Though the series is being given a summer run, it has a stellar voice cast so I’m leaning toward a renewal. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Housebroken cancellation or renewal news.
 

