The Big Leap: Season Two? Has the FOX TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Can a reality show change these people’s lives for the better? Has The Big Leap TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on FOX? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of The Big Leap, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the FOX television network, The Big Leap TV show stars Scott Foley, Teri Polo, Piper Perabo, Simone Recasner, Ser’Darius Blain, Jon Rudnitsky, Raymond Cham Jr., Mallory Jansen, Kevin Daniels, and Anna Grace Barlow. Described as “big-hearted and rowdy,” this scripted series follows a group of diverse, down-on-their-luck people who attempt to change their lives by participating in a potentially life-ruining reality dance show that builds to a live production of Swan Lake. What this group of underdogs lacks in dance training, they make up for with their edge, wit, and desire to reimagine an iconic story to fit their own mold.



Season One Ratings

The first season of The Big Leap averages a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.47 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. Other economic factors can be involved in a show’s fate, but typically, the higher-rated series are renewed, and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how The Big Leap stacks up against other FOX TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of September 21, 2021, The Big Leap has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will FOX cancel or renew The Big Leap for season two? The network could use some new scripted series, but this show had a very weak start. That could be as a result of the pilot episode being available early online. Still, if the ratings don’t improve, I think The Big Leap could be the first cancellation of the season. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Big Leap cancellation or renewal news.



