Does this show have you playing along? Has the Name That Tune TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on FOX? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Name That Tune, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the FOX television network, this newest iteration of the Name That Tune game show is hosted by Jane Krakowski. The competition tests contestants’ music knowledge as they battle it out in an assortment of challenging musical games for cash and prizes. Each hour episode is comprised of two stand-alone half-hour contests. Two players play against each other as they race against the clock to test their knowledge of songs, performed by the live band that’s led by Randy Jackson. Each contest features a rotating variety of games from the original format, before the iconic Bid-a-Note round. The player with the most money at the end of Bid-a-Note wins the game and takes his or her bank into the Golden Medley bonus round. There, the player has a chance to win additional cash and potentially the $100,000 grand prize.



Season One Ratings

The first season of Name That Tune averages a 0.72 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.06 million viewers. Find out how Name That Tune stacks up against other FOX TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of January 9, 2021, Name That Tune has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will FOX cancel or renew Name That Tune for season two? This show seems inexpensive to produce and has positive name recognition. It also fits well with The Masked Dancer. Though the ratings could be higher, I think it will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Name That Tune cancellation or renewal news.



What do you think? Do you hope that the Name That Tune TV show will be renewed for a second season? How would you feel if FOX cancelled this TV series, instead?