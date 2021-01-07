Name That Tune: Season One Ratings

The Name That Tune game show has been around for nearly 60 years in various iterations. It’s a popular game show format that keeps coming back. How will this latest version perform in the ratings for FOX? Will Name That Tune be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A music game show, this newest iteration of the Name That Tune series is hosted by Jane Krakowski. The competition tests contestants’ music knowledge as they battle it out in an assortment of challenging musical games for cash and prizes. Each hour episode is comprised of two stand-alone half-hour contests. Two players play against each other as they race against the clock to test their knowledge of songs, performed by the live band that’s led by Randy Jackson. Each contest features a rotating variety of games from the original format, before the iconic Bid-a-Note round. The player with the most money at the end of Bid-a-Note wins the game and takes his or her bank into the Golden Medley bonus round. There, the player has a chance to win additional cash and potentially the $100,000 grand prize.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

1/7 update:

Note: These are the final national numbers (unless noted with an “*”). These are different from the fast affiliate numbers which are just estimates of the actual ratings. The final nationals are typically released within 24 hours of the programming or, in the case of weekends and holidays, a couple days later.

