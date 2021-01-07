Is this version of the Name That Tune TV show hitting the right notes for FOX? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Name That Tune is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of Name That Tune here.

A FOX music game show, this newest iteration of the Name That Tune series is hosted by Jane Krakowski. The competition tests contestants’ music knowledge as they battle it out in an assortment of challenging musical games for cash and prizes. Each hour episode is comprised of two stand-alone half-hour contests. Two players play against each other as they race against the clock to test their knowledge of songs, performed by the live band that’s led by Randy Jackson. Each contest features a rotating variety of games from the original format, before the iconic Bid-a-Note round. The player with the most money at the end of Bid-a-Note wins the game and takes his or her bank into the Golden Medley bonus round. There, the player has a chance to win additional cash and potentially a $100,000 grand prize.





What do you think? Which season one episodes of the Name That Tune TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Name That Tune should be cancelled or renewed for a second season on FOX? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.