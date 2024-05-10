Celebrity Jeopardy!: Season Three Renewal Announced for ABC Game Show

There’s more Celebrity Jeopardy! on the way. ABC has renewed the primetime series for a third season. The second season of 13 episodes finished airing in January.

A trivia game show, the Celebrity Jeopardy! TV series is based on the long-running syndicated competition and is hosted by Ken Jennings. In this version, three celebrity contestants compete in various rounds to win as much money as possible for their favorite charities. As always, players must respond to trivia clues as a question. In this version, there are three initial rounds — the Jeopardy! round, the Double Jeopardy! round, and the Triple Jeopardy! round. The dollar values for each correct response grow as the difficulty increases and as the game progresses to the different rounds. The game finishes with a Final Jeopardy! round in which players can bet a portion or all of their accrued winnings in an attempt to increase their total and win the game. Contestants initially play in quarterfinal rounds, and the winners move on to the semifinals and possibly the finals. Contestants in the second season include Utkarsh Ambudkar, Brian Baumgartner, Mark Duplass, Emily Hampshire, Christopher Meloni, Katie Nolan, Sherri Shepherd, Timothy Simons, and Lisa Ann Walter.

Airing on Wednesday nights, the second season of Celebrity Jeopardy! averages a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.05 million viewers. Compared to season one, that’s down by 6% in the demo and up by 5% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM).

It’s unknown when viewers can expect to see season three, but ABC is expected to release its Fall 2024 schedule soon.

Today, ABC also renewed American Idol (season 23), The Bachelor (season 29), Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (season five), The Conners (seventh and final season), Dancing with the Stars (season 33), Shark Tank (season 16), and What Would You Do? (season 17). Meanwhile, comedy series Not Dead Yet has been cancelled and won’t return for season three.

