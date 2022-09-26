Celebrity Jeopardy!: Season One Ratings



The syndicated version of the Jeopardy! TV show has been a staple in local markets for decades. Will a celebrity primetime version also be a big success and run for many years on ABC? Will Celebrity Jeopardy! be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A trivia game show, the Celebrity Jeopardy! TV series is based on the long-running syndicated competition and is hosted by Mayim Bialik. In this version, three celebrity contestants compete in various rounds to win as much money as possible for their favorite charities. As always, players must respond to trivia clues in the form of a question. In this version, there are three initial rounds — the Jeopardy! round, the Double Jeopardy! round, and the Triple Jeopardy! round. The dollar values for each correct response grow as the difficulty increases and as the game progresses to the different rounds. The game finishes with a Final Jeopardy! round in which players can bet a portion or all of their accrued winnings in an attempt to increase their total and win the game. Contestants initially play in quarterfinal rounds, and the winners move on to the semifinals and possibly, the finals. Contestants in the first season include Simu Liu, Ego Nwodim, Andy Richter, Eddie Huang, Reggie Watts, Iliza Shlesinger, Constance Wu, Ike Barinholtz, and Jalen Rose.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

