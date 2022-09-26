Network: ABC

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: September 25, 2022 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Mayim Bialik (host), Johnny Gilbert (announcer).

TV show description:

A trivia game show, the Celebrity Jeopardy! TV series is based on the long-running syndicated competition. Celebrities competing on the regular version of the show date back to the original Jeopardy! series, which ran from 1964 until 1979 on NBC. The first weeklong event, held as part of the daily syndicated version, aired in 1992.

As in the regular version of the game, three contestants compete in various rounds to win as much money as possible. In this version, the contestants are playing for their favorite charities.

As always, players must respond to trivia clues in the form of a question. In this version, there are three initial rounds — the Jeopardy! round, the Double Jeopardy! round, and the Triple Jeopardy! round. The dollar values for each correct response grow as the difficulty increases and as the game progresses to the different rounds.

The game finishes with a Final Jeopardy! round in which players can bet a portion or all of their accrued winnings in an attempt to increase their total and win the game. Contestants initially play in quarterfinal rounds, and the winners move on to the semifinals and, ultimately, the finals.

