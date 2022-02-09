Jeopardy! National College Championship: Season Two? Has the ABC TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

Time to get your school spirit! Has the Jeopardy! National College Championship TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on ABC? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Jeopardy! National College Championship, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the ABC television network, the Jeopardy! National College Championship TV series is a primetime version of the syndicated Jeopardy! College Champion tournament. It is hosted by Mayim Bialik. In the show, 36 college or university undergraduates answer trivia questions and compete in one of a dozen quarterfinal matches (two games per hour episode). The winners of each match move on to the four semifinal games. The three players with the highest point scores from those matches then compete in the two-game final in hopes of winning the big $250,000 prize.



Season One Ratings

The first season of Jeopardy! National College Championship averages a 0.64 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.28 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Jeopardy! National College Championship stacks up against other ABC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of February 10, 2022, Jeopardy! National College Championship has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?

Telly’s Take

Will ABC cancel or renew Jeopardy! National College Championship for season two? I can’t see the network airing this competition every year but I think it will return at some point. Other Jeopardy! specials will certainly continue to litter the season schedule. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Jeopardy! National College Championship cancellation or renewal news.



Jeopardy! National College Championship Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow Jeopardy! National College Championship‘s weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other network TV shows?

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Do you hope that the Jeopardy! National College Championship TV show will be renewed for a second season? How would you feel if ABC cancelled this TV series, instead?