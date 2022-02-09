Network: ABC

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: February 8, 2022 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Mayim Bialik (host), Johnny Gilbert (announcer)

TV show description:

A trivia game show, the Jeopardy! National College Championship TV series is a primetime version of the syndicated Jeopardy! College Champion tournament. About 26,000 college students at 4,000 schools applied to be in the first season of the primetime tournament.

In the show, 36 college or university undergraduates answer trivia questions and compete in one of a dozen quarterfinal matches (two games per hour episode). The winners of each match move on to the four semifinal games. The three players with the highest point scores from those matches then compete in the two-game final in hopes of winning the big cash prize.

The finals winner takes $250,000 while second and third place will win $100,000 and $50,000, respectively. The remaining contestants will receive the following prizes: $35,000 (fourth place), $20,000 (eight semi-finalists eliminated), and $10,000 (24 quarter-finalists eliminated).

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

