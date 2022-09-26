Celebrity Jeopardy!: Season One Viewer Votes

Some contestants might surprise you in the first season of the Celebrity Jeopardy! TV show on ABC. As we all know, Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Celebrity Jeopardy! is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of Celebrity Jeopardy! here.

An ABC trivia game show, the Celebrity Jeopardy! TV series is based on the long-running syndicated competition and is hosted by Mayim Bialik. In this version, three celebrity contestants compete in various rounds to win as much money as possible for their favorite charities. As always, players must respond to trivia clues in the form of a question. In this version, there are three initial rounds — the Jeopardy! round, the Double Jeopardy! round, and the Triple Jeopardy! round. The dollar values for each correct response grow as the difficulty increases and as the game progresses to the different rounds. The game finishes with a Final Jeopardy! round in which players can bet a portion or all of their accrued winnings in an attempt to increase their total and win the game. Contestants initially play in quarterfinal rounds, and the winners move on to the semifinals and possibly, the finals. Contestants in the first season include Simu Liu, Ego Nwodim, Andy Richter, Eddie Huang, Reggie Watts, Iliza Shlesinger, Constance Wu, Ike Barinholtz, and Jalen Rose.





