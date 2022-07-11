Celebrity Family Feud: Season Eight Viewer Votes

The stars’ charities are the big winners in the eighth season of the Celebrity Family Feud TV show on ABC. As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Celebrity Family Feud is cancelled or renewed for season nine. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the eighth season episodes of Celebrity Family Feud here.

An ABC primetime game show, Celebrity Family Feud is hosted by Steve Harvey. Just as on the original Family Feud series, celebrities and their family and friends try to guess the most popular answers to surveys of 100 members of a past studio audience. The difference is, in this version, they’re playing for up to $25,000 for charities. Contestants in season eight include the friends and families of Amber Ruffin, Joe Lo Truglio, Thomas Lennon, Ron Funches, Meagan Good, Kal Penn, and Erika Christensen, as well as performers from Boyz II Men, Salt-N-Pepa, The Proud Family, Bel-Air, Saved by the Bell, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Never Have I Ever, Abbott Elementary, and Hacks.





What do you think? Which season eight episodes of the Celebrity Family Feud TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Celebrity Family Feud should be cancelled or renewed for a ninth season on ABC? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.