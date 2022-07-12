Celebrity Family Feud: Season Nine — Has the ABC Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

Survey says…! Has the Celebrity Family Feud TV show been cancelled or renewed for a ninth season on ABC? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Celebrity Family Feud, season nine. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the ABC television network, Celebrity Family Feud is hosted by Steve Harvey. Just as in the original Family Feud series, celebrities and their family and friends try to guess the most popular answers to surveys of 100 members of a past studio audience. The difference is, in this version, they’re playing for up to $25,000 for charities. Contestants in season eight include the friends and families of Amber Ruffin, Joe Lo Truglio, Thomas Lennon, Ron Funches, Meagan Good, Kal Penn, and Erika Christensen, as well as performers from Boyz II Men, Salt-N-Pepa, The Proud Family, Bel-Air, Saved by the Bell, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Never Have I Ever, Abbott Elementary, and Hacks.



Season Eight Ratings

The eighth season of Celebrity Family Feud averages a 0.68 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.96 million viewers. Compared to season seven, that’s up by 8% in the demo and up by 7% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (which includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. Though there can be other economic factors involved, the higher-rated shows usually get renewed and the lower-rated ones get cancelled. Find out how Celebrity Family Feud stacks up against other ABC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of July 12, 2022, Celebrity Family Feud has not been cancelled or renewed for a ninth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will ABC cancel or renew Celebrity Family Feud for season nine? This series has been the network’s highest-rated primetime game show so, even though ABC has cancelled several competition series this year, I think this one has a good chance of being renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Celebrity Family Feud cancellation or renewal news.



What do you think? Do you hope that the Celebrity Family Feud TV show will be renewed for a ninth season? How would you feel if ABC cancelled this TV series, instead?