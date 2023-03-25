Dear Edward: Season Two? Apple TV+ Series Creator Teases Potential Future

Dear Edward has ended its first season, but there are more stories to tell. Jason Katims wants to tell more about those connected to the tragic plane crash at the center of the story. There are other families and characters with stories to tell. The series has not yet been renewed for a second season, but Katims is hoping it is.

Dear Edward focused on one boy who had his entire family die on the plane. He joins a grief support group for other family members.

Katims said the following about the future of the Apple TV+ series, per Deadline:

“There’s 15 or 16 main characters in the show, but there are 180 people on that flight. And aside from those 180, there are all the people whose lives have been touched by that. There’s lots of stories left to tell here. The sum is greater than the parts. There’s something about when it’s working well, the cutting from one storyline to another, even if those storylines aren’t connected by actual plot or story. It’s like they’re connected in this other way, that sort of thematic way.”

What do you think? Did you watch Dear Edward? Do you want a second season of this drama?