Dear…: Season Two; Apple TV+ Series Renewed, to Feature Viola Davis, Selena Gomez, Billy Porter, and More

Dear… is sticking around! The series has been renewed for a second season, and the new episodes will feature appearances by Viola Davis, Selena Gomez, Billy Porter, and more. The unscripted series, which showcases letters written to the people featured by people who have had their lives changed by their work, will return to the streaming service later this year with 10 brand new episodes.

Apple TV+ revealed more about the renewal of Dear … in a press release.

“Apple TV+ today announced a second season renewal for its inspiring and acclaimed unscripted series Dear… from Emmy and Peabody Award winner R.J. Cutler. The announcement comes on the heels of the critically acclaimed debut of Apple and Cutler’s global smash hit documentary Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry. Set to debut globally on Apple TV+ later this year, the second season of Dear… will debut 10 new installments, with each episode spotlighting and profiling internationally recognized leaders, including: Academy, Emmy and Tony Award-winning actress and producer Viola Davis

Multi-platinum recording artist, actress and producer Selena Gomez

Two-time Academy Award-winning actor, producer, New York Times best-selling author and activist Jane Fonda

Academy Award nominee and Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Ava DuVernay

Emmy, Tony and Grammy Award-winning actor and singer Billy Porter

Former Vogue creative director and journalist Andre Leon Talley

Golden Globe and SAG Award winner, and Emmy Award-nominated actress Sandra Oh

Renowned waterman Laird Hamilton

The NBA’s all-time leading scorer and Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Inspired by Apple’s groundbreaking “Dear Apple” spots, Dear… takes an inventive and cinematic approach to biographies of the most iconic figures in society today by using letters written by those whose lives have been changed through their work. The docuseries is executive produced by Cutler alongside Jane Cha, Todd Lubin, Jay Peterson and Donny Jackson. Matador Content, a Boat Rocker Company, produces the series for Apple. The complete first season of Dear…, featuring Oprah Winfrey, Gloria Steinem, Spike Lee, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Yara Shahidi, Stevie Wonder, Aly Raisman, Misty Copeland, Big Bird and more, is now streaming on Apple TV+.”

What do you think? Did you watch the first season of Dear… on Apple TV+? Do you plan to watch the second season?