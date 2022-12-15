Dear Edward: Apple TV+ Reveals Premiere Date for Jason Katims Drama Starring Connie Britton

Dear Edward is coming soon to Apple TV+. The streaming service announced a premiere date for the new drama from Jason Katims (Parenthood). Connie Britton, Taylor Schilling, Colin O’Brien, Audrey Corsa, Eva Ariel Binder, Idris Debrand, Amy Forsyth, Brittany S. Hall, Carter Hudson, Maxwell Jenkins, Jenna Qureshi, Anna Uzele, Ivan Shaw, and Dario Ladani Sanchez star in the series based on the novel by Ann Napolitano.

Apple TV+ revealed more about the series in a press release.

“Apple TV+ today announced that “Dear Edward,” the highly anticipated drama series written and executive produced by Emmy Award winner Jason Katims, and starring Emmy nominee Connie Britton and SAG Award winner Taylor Schilling, will make its global debut with the first three episodes of its 10-episode first season on Friday, February 3, 2023, followed by one new episode weekly every Friday through March 24, 2023. Adapted from Ann Napolitano’s bestselling, acclaimed novel, “Dear Edward” is a heartbreaking, life-affirming and uplifting story about survival, resilience, connection and the examination of what makes us human. Hailing from Apple Studios, “Dear Edward” tells the story of Edward Adler (played by Colin O’Brien), a 12-year-old boy who survives a devastating commercial plane crash that kills every other passenger on the flight, including his family. As Edward and others all over the world are affected by the tragedy try to make sense of life after the crash, unexpected friendships, romances and communities are formed. “Dear Edward” stars Emmy nominee Connie Britton, SAG Award winner Taylor Schilling and introduces newcomer Colin O’Brien. The ensemble cast also includes Amy Forsyth, Anna Uzele, Audrey Corsa, Brittany S. Hall, Carter Hudson, Dario Ladani Sanchez, Douglas M. Griffin, Eva Ariel Binder, Idris DeBrand, Ivan Shaw, Jenna Qureshi, Khloe Bruno and Maxwell Jenkins. “Dear Edward” is written by Katims, who serves as showrunner. He executive produces through True Jack Productions alongside Jeni Mulein. Book author Ann Napolitano also serves as executive producer alongside Fisher Stevens (Palmer), who is set to direct the first episode and serve as executive producer on the pilot.”

