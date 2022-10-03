Echo 3: Apple TV+ Reveals Premiere Date and Photos for New Action-Thriller Series

Echo 3 is coming soon to Apple TV+, and the streaming service has released photos and announced s premiere date for the action thriller starring Luke Evans, Michiel Huisman, and Jessica Ann Collins. The series follows what happens after a woman is kidnapped in South America, and her husband and brother go in to find her.

Apple TV+ revealed more about the new series in a press release.

“Apple today announced the premiere date and unveiled a first-look at “Echo 3,” the 10-episode action-thriller created by Academy Award-winner Mark Boal (“The Hurt Locker,” “Zero Dark Thirty”), and starring Luke Evans and Michiel Huisman alongside Jessica Ann Collins. Filmed in Colombia with English and Spanish dialogue, the Apple Original series produced by Keshet Studios will make its global debut with the first three episodes on Wednesday, November 23, followed by one new episode weekly every Friday through January 13, 2023. “Echo 3” is an action-packed thriller set in South America that follows Amber Chesborough (Collins), a brilliant young scientist who is the emotional heart of a small American family. When Amber goes missing along the Colombia-Venezuela border, her brother, Bambi (Evans), and her husband, Prince (Huisman) – two men with deep military experience and complicated pasts – struggle to find her in a layered personal drama, set against the explosive backdrop of a secret war. “Echo 3” also stars Martina Gusman as “Violetta,” a prominent political columnist. The series features James Udom, Maria Del Rosario, Alejandro Furth, Juan Pablo Raba and special guest star, Bradley Whitford. “Echo 3” is also based on the award-winning series “When Heroes Fly,” created by Omri Givon, and inspired by the eponymous novel by Amir Gutfreund. “I’m honored to collaborate with the team at AppleTV+ who gave me the opportunity to make the series I wanted to make – one that feels big and purposeful and refuses to stay in any lane,” says Boal. “This is a black-ops thriller and tale of international intrigue, set in Colombia, a country I had known only from afar and immediately fell in love with.” “Echo 3” is produced for Apple TV+ by Keshet Studios, the US production arm of Keshet International. The series is showrun by Boal, who also serves as a director and executive producer alongside Keshet Studios’ Peter Traugott, Jason Horwitch, Omri Givon, Eitan Mansuri, Jonathan Doweck, Mark Sourian, Avi Nir, Alon Shtruzman, and Karni Ziv. Pablo Trapero directed four episodes including the pilot and serves as an executive producer.”

Check out more photos for the new series below.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out Echo 3 on Apple TV+?