House of David: Season Two Photos Unveiled by Prime Video

House of David is returning soon, and fans are getting their first look at season two of the biblical drama. Several first-look photos for the season have been released.

Michael Iskander, Ali Suliman, Ayelet Zurer, Stephen Lang, and Martyn Ford star in the series, which follows David as he ascends to the throne of Israel.

Prime Video shared the following about season two:

“Season Two will follow the aftermath of the battle between David and Goliath and David’s rise to the throne. As he navigates palace politics, his family’s jealousy, and a growing romance, David steps deeper into his destiny and learns what it means to become a great leader.”

Viewers will be able to see season two on the new Wonder subscription service on October 5th. A premiere date for Prime Video will be announced later.

What do you think? Did you watch season one of this Prime Video series? Do you plan to watch season two?