Countdown: Prime Video Releases Trailer and Poster for Action Series Starring Jensen Ackles

Countdown is coming soon to Prime Video. The streaming service has released a new trailer and poster teasing the new series starring Jensen Ackles.

Eric Dane, Jessica Camacho, Violett Beane, Elliot Knight, and Uli Latukefu also star in the series, which follows the investigation of a high-profile murder.

Prime Video shared the following about the series:

“When an officer with the Department of Homeland Security is murdered in broad daylight, LAPD detective Mark Meachum, portrayed by Ackles, is recruited to a secret task force, alongside undercover agents from all branches of law enforcement, to investigate. But the hunt for the killer soon uncovers a plot far more sinister than anyone could have imagined, kicking off a race against time to save a city of millions.”

The series premieres on June 25th. The trailer and poster for Countdown are below.

