Bloodaxe: Prime Video Orders Historical Drama from Vikings Creator

Bloodaxe is headed to Prime Video. The streaming service has ordered the series from Michael and Horatio Hirst, and it will tell the story of Erik Bloodaxe and his wife on their rise to power.

Prime Video shared the following about the upcoming series:

“Bloodaxe is an epic historical drama that chronicles the rise of one of history’s most famous Viking warriors, Erik Bloodaxe, and his formidable wife, Gunnhild, Mother of Kings. As they fight for the throne of Norway, the land is torn apart by fierce rivals, shifting loyalties, and bloody betrayals. With war looming and chaos consuming the kingdom, drawing in the ruthless Kings of other Scandinavian countries, and even a powerful English ruler, the stage is set for a thundering, cataclysmic, compelling and utterly magical new Viking Saga. “We are thrilled to partner with Michael and Horatio Hirst, who have an impressive track record bringing historical dramas to life with stunning authenticity and gripping storytelling,” said Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon MGM Studios. “This story is a fascinating tale of Erik Bloodaxe and we can’t wait to unveil this new chapter to transport our global customers back to a fascinating era of history.” “I feel blessed and deeply excited that Amazon has given me the opportunity to return to the fantastic world of the Norse Sagas and the men, women and gods of the Viking world who have come to mean so much to me,” said Michael Hirst. “Horatio and I intend to open your eyes to incredible new characters and unbelievable stories, all of which happen to be true and many of which changed the course of history.”

This new series’s premiere date and additional details will be announced later.

